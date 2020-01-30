Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $3.84, but opened at $3.96. Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.05, with a volume of 2,055,069 shares trading hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Peter W. Sonsini purchased 7,500,000 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.67 per share, for a total transaction of $5,025,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Noble sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total transaction of $1,401,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 317,323 shares of company stock worth $1,447,506 in the last quarter. 22.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.86.

The firm has a market cap of $410.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.77.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 21,372.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 21,372 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 5.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 914,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 45,249 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 11.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,049,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 210,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

