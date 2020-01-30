Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Stock Price Up 7.6% Following Insider Buying Activity

Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) rose 7.6% during trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $4.19 and last traded at $3.96, approximately 1,677,021 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 5,596,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.68.

Specifically, major shareholder Peter W. Sonsini bought 7,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.67 per share, with a total value of $5,025,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Noble sold 300,000 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total value of $1,401,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 317,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,506. Corporate insiders own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

ADAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.86.

The company has a market cap of $410.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average of $1.77.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 21,372.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 21,372 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 5.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 914,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 45,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 11.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,049,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 210,443 shares during the last quarter. 65.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

