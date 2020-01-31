Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) CEO Sells $344,608.80 in Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) CEO Chad M. Robins sold 11,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $344,608.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,889,300 shares in the company, valued at $58,549,407. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $30.83 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 52 week low of $24.05 and a 52 week high of $55.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.76.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $26.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.09 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,562,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 232.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after buying an additional 119,573 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 792,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,492,000 after buying an additional 200,872 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 57,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 22,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,898,000. 65.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

