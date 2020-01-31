Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) Director Andris A. Zoltners Sells 345,000 Shares

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) Director Andris A. Zoltners sold 345,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $9,142,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,966,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,099,424. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ADPT opened at $30.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.76. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $24.05 and a fifty-two week high of $55.12.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $26.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.09 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,470,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,925,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,102,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,062,000 after acquiring an additional 651,621 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at $8,843,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,868,000. 65.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

