Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) Major Shareholder Sells $122,724,217.02 in Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) major shareholder Viking Global Performance Llc sold 4,912,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $122,724,217.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

ADPT stock opened at $29.91 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $24.05 and a fifty-two week high of $55.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.72.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $26.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.09 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the third quarter valued at about $4,562,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 232.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after acquiring an additional 119,573 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 33.9% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 792,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,492,000 after acquiring an additional 200,872 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 64.7% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 57,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 22,630 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the third quarter valued at about $1,898,000. 65.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin