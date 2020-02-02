Adecoagro SA (NYSE:AGRO) Receives $8.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Adecoagro SA (NYSE:AGRO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.75.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AGRO. TheStreet raised shares of Adecoagro from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Adecoagro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 43.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 14,871 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Adecoagro by 180.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 16,760 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Adecoagro during the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Adecoagro by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 167,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 24,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Adecoagro by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 345,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 34,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adecoagro stock opened at $7.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $875.37 million, a P/E ratio of -57.46 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.73. Adecoagro has a 12-month low of $5.29 and a 12-month high of $8.70.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.27. Adecoagro had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a positive return on equity of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $220.31 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adecoagro will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA, an agricultural company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company engages in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains, oilseeds, and fibers including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

