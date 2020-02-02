ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Expected to Earn Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ADDYY. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded ADIDAS AG/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine cut ADIDAS AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADIDAS AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Societe Generale upgraded ADIDAS AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut ADIDAS AG/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.00.

OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $158.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.57. ADIDAS AG/S has a 52 week low of $111.13 and a 52 week high of $176.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.71.

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. ADIDAS AG/S had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADDYY. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of ADIDAS AG/S in the third quarter valued at $356,000. Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ADIDAS AG/S in the fourth quarter valued at $524,000. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 11.4% in the third quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 8.0% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 4.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About ADIDAS AG/S

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

