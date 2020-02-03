ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ADDYY. Telsey Advisory Group raised ADIDAS AG/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on ADIDAS AG/S in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Societe Generale raised ADIDAS AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ADIDAS AG/S in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded ADIDAS AG/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

Shares of ADDYY stock opened at $158.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.57. The company has a market cap of $63.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.71. ADIDAS AG/S has a fifty-two week low of $111.13 and a fifty-two week high of $176.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.37.

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. ADIDAS AG/S had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 8.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that ADIDAS AG/S will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 408,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,541,000 after acquiring an additional 15,138 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of ADIDAS AG/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,085,000. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADIDAS AG/S during the 4th quarter valued at $1,872,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ADIDAS AG/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $912,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADIDAS AG/S Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

