adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €290.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

adidas (FRA:ADS) received a €290.00 ($337.21) price objective from investment analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a €255.00 ($296.51) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Macquarie set a €330.00 ($383.72) target price on adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. HSBC set a €300.00 ($348.84) target price on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Baader Bank set a €290.00 ($337.21) target price on adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €268.00 ($311.63) target price on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. adidas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €284.05 ($330.29).

Shares of ADS opened at €285.80 ($332.33) on Friday. adidas has a 1 year low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a 1 year high of €201.01 ($233.73). The business has a 50-day moving average of €298.29 and a 200-day moving average of €280.47.

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?