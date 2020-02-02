adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €273.00 by Deutsche Bank

adidas (FRA:ADS) has been assigned a €273.00 ($317.44) target price by Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price points to a potential downside of 4.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ADS. BNP Paribas set a €285.00 ($331.40) price objective on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Baader Bank set a €290.00 ($337.21) price objective on adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. HSBC set a €300.00 ($348.84) price objective on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($273.26) price objective on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €284.05 ($330.29).

ADS opened at €285.80 ($332.33) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €298.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €280.47. adidas has a 52 week low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a 52 week high of €201.01 ($233.73).

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?

