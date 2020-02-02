Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Strong Earnings

Shares of Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 10,066,780 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 515% from the previous session’s volume of 1,638,132 shares.The stock last traded at $25.71 and had previously closed at $19.32.

The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a positive return on equity of 6.23%. Adient’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

ADNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Adient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Adient from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Adient in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Adient in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adient currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADNT. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 24,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 629.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.16.

About Adient (NYSE:ADNT)

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

Further Reading: Correction