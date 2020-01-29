ADO Properties (ETR:ADJ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $29.06

ADO Properties SA (ETR:ADJ) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €29.06 ($33.79) and last traded at €29.06 ($33.79), with a volume of 41112 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €29.64 ($34.47).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on shares of ADO Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on shares of ADO Properties and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on shares of ADO Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €34.20 ($39.77) target price on shares of ADO Properties and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of ADO Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €42.17 ($49.04).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.31, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €31.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is €35.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.66.

About ADO Properties (ETR:ADJ)

ADO Properties SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. The company operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. It is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

