Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Short Interest Down 10.4% in January

Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,750,000 shares, a decrease of 10.4% from the December 31st total of 7,530,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Adobe from $339.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.28.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total transaction of $302,667.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $23,625.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total value of $901,620.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 45,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,682,985.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,793 shares of company stock worth $21,169,089 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,993 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 967 shares of the software company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,607 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the software company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,931 shares of the software company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $351.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $335.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.61, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. Adobe has a twelve month low of $238.87 and a twelve month high of $356.70.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

