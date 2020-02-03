Adtalem Global Education (ATGE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Adtalem Global Education to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE ATGE opened at $34.51 on Monday. Adtalem Global Education has a one year low of $27.58 and a one year high of $51.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.66.

In related news, insider Holland Katherine Alice Boden acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.99 per share, with a total value of $63,980.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 16,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,580.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael O. Randolfi acquired 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,079,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,633,975.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 price objective on Adtalem Global Education and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?