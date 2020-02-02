Adtalem Global Education’s (ATGE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Barrington Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $42.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.75.

Shares of ATGE stock opened at $34.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.25 and a 200-day moving average of $38.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Adtalem Global Education has a 12-month low of $27.58 and a 12-month high of $51.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.87.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, insider Holland Katherine Alice Boden bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.99 per share, with a total value of $63,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,367 shares in the company, valued at $523,580.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael O. Randolfi bought 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.73 per share, with a total value of $1,079,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,975.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATGE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 51.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 269,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,131,000 after purchasing an additional 91,217 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 245.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after purchasing an additional 106,422 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the second quarter valued at $10,343,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 222.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

Recommended Story: Market Perform