ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of ADTRAN from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADTRAN from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered shares of ADTRAN from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. ADTRAN currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADTN traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.41. The stock had a trading volume of 220,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,870. ADTRAN has a 52 week low of $8.09 and a 52 week high of $17.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.52 million, a PE ratio of -9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 1.24.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $114.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.00 million. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ADTRAN will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ADTRAN news, Director Balan Nair bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.19 per share, with a total value of $91,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 49,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,950.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Kimpe bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.02 per share, with a total value of $27,060.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,778.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADTN. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in ADTRAN by 757.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,499 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in ADTRAN by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 252,977 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 54,701 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ADTRAN by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,383,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $112,597,000 after acquiring an additional 186,051 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in ADTRAN by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 386,598 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,896,000 after acquiring an additional 111,558 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ADTRAN by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,523 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,362,000 after acquiring an additional 13,506 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk