Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) PT Raised to $7.00 at Svb Leerink

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) had its price objective increased by analysts at Svb Leerink from $3.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Svb Leerink’s price target indicates a potential upside of 316.67% from the company’s previous close. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Aduro BioTech’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

ADRO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Aduro BioTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Aduro BioTech from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. William Blair cut Aduro BioTech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen cut Aduro BioTech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aduro BioTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Aduro BioTech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADRO opened at $1.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $135.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 7.26 and a quick ratio of 7.26. Aduro BioTech has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $4.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.21.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 million. Aduro BioTech had a negative return on equity of 78.64% and a negative net margin of 544.94%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aduro BioTech will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Elsas Andrea Van sold 73,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $87,240.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 445,190 shares in the company, valued at $529,776.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,880 shares of company stock valued at $96,020. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Aduro BioTech during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Aduro BioTech by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 20,286 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aduro BioTech by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 306,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 11,164 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Aduro BioTech by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Aduro BioTech by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 26,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Aduro BioTech Company Profile

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

