Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday after Svb Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $3.00 to $7.00. Svb Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 3,492,845 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 231% from the previous session’s volume of 1,053,869 shares.The stock last traded at $1.68 and had previously closed at $1.35.

ADRO has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Aduro BioTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Aduro BioTech from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen lowered Aduro BioTech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. William Blair downgraded Aduro BioTech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aduro BioTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Aduro BioTech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

In other news, insider Elsas Andrea Van sold 73,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $87,240.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 445,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,776.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 80,880 shares of company stock valued at $96,020 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Aduro BioTech by 234.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 23,778 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aduro BioTech during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aduro BioTech during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Aduro BioTech by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 26,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Aduro BioTech by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 20,286 shares in the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a current ratio of 7.26. The company has a market capitalization of $112.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.49.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. Aduro BioTech had a negative return on equity of 78.64% and a negative net margin of 544.94%. The company had revenue of $4.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Aduro BioTech Inc will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Aduro BioTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADRO)

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

