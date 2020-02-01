Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Shares of Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) were down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.39 and last traded at $1.38, approximately 7,920 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 879,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

Several analysts have issued reports on ADRO shares. Cowen downgraded Aduro BioTech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Svb Leerink boosted their price target on Aduro BioTech from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Aduro BioTech from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. William Blair downgraded Aduro BioTech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Aduro BioTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.25.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 7.26 and a quick ratio of 7.26. The firm has a market cap of $112.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.49.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 million. Aduro BioTech had a negative net margin of 544.94% and a negative return on equity of 78.64%. As a group, analysts forecast that Aduro BioTech Inc will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aduro BioTech news, insider Elsas Andrea Van sold 73,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $87,240.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 445,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,776.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 80,880 shares of company stock worth $96,020 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADRO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aduro BioTech by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 306,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 11,164 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aduro BioTech by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 12,133 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Aduro BioTech by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 20,286 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Aduro BioTech by 234.9% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 23,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Aduro BioTech in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

About Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO)

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?

