Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect Advanced Drainage Systems to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $495.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.84 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Advanced Drainage Systems to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $41.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.04. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 0.92. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 12-month low of $24.19 and a 12-month high of $42.97.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $68.00 target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Drainage Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

In related news, Chairman Joseph A. Chlapaty sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.40, for a total value of $37,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 745,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,883,794.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 1,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total transaction of $70,731.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,380.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,058,831 shares of company stock worth $39,599,232. Company insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?