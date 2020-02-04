Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the highest is $0.78. Advanced Energy Industries reported earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Advanced Energy Industries.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.22. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $175.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

AEIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. TheStreet cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 862.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. 99.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $71.07 on Friday. Advanced Energy Industries has a twelve month low of $46.01 and a twelve month high of $77.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 1.61.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

