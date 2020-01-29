Advanced Micro Devices’ (AMD) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Rosenblatt Securities

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $65.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 28.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AMD. ValuEngine lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Loop Capital raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Nomura lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.54.

Shares of AMD opened at $50.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $52.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.96, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 3.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.90 and a 200 day moving average of $36.45.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 128,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $4,695,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,830,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,436,226.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $1,238,400.00. Insiders have sold 371,656 shares of company stock valued at $15,382,733 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 177.2% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,153.8% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 47.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

