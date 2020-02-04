Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson anticipates that the semiconductor manufacturer will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMD. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.79.

AMD opened at $48.02 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $52.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.72 and a 200-day moving average of $36.87. The stock has a market cap of $53.48 billion, a PE ratio of 160.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 3.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 226.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 24.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 127,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 25,172 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.8% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 28,947 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 196,362 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,964,000 after buying an additional 9,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 79.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 274,203 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,949,000 after buying an additional 121,563 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 128,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $4,695,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,830,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,436,226.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 57,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $2,303,891.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,498,008 shares in the company, valued at $60,204,941.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 371,656 shares of company stock worth $15,382,733 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Read More: Risk Tolerance