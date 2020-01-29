Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $50.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.27 billion, a PE ratio of 265.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $19.05 and a twelve month high of $52.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.45.

AMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $51.50) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.48.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total transaction of $32,101.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,692.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $1,238,400.00. Insiders have sold a total of 371,656 shares of company stock valued at $15,382,733 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

