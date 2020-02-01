Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Trading Down 6%

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) fell 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $46.10 and last traded at $47.51, 112,286,321 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 94% from the average session volume of 57,913,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.53.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMD. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.21.

The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 3.11.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 5.07%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 128,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $4,695,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,830,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,436,226.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 57,325 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $2,303,891.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,498,008 shares in the company, valued at $60,204,941.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 371,656 shares of company stock valued at $15,382,733. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,940,243 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $230,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981,656 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,986,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $115,579,000 after acquiring an additional 309,242 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,709,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,412,734 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $110,648,000 after acquiring an additional 247,594 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,388,085 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $69,231,000 after acquiring an additional 135,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

