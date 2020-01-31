Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Upgraded at Summer Street

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) was upgraded by analysts at Summer Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.21.

Shares of AMD traded down $1.78 on Wednesday, hitting $47.00. 59,182,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,023,672. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 3.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.60. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $52.81.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total value of $32,101.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,692.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 128,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $4,695,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,830,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,436,226.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 371,656 shares of company stock valued at $15,382,733 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 177.2% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

