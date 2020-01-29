AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “AdvanSix Inc. is a producer and supplier of Nylon 6 materials. The company’s polymer resin sold under the Aegis(R) brand to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments and films which in turn used in end products such as automotive and electronic components, carpets, sports apparel, fishing nets and food as well as industrial packaging. AdvanSix also produces caprolactam, the main feedstock for producing nylon; Caprannylon film(R); Sulf-N (R) ammonium sulfate fertilizers and chemical intermediates, including phenol, acetone, and Nadone (R) cyclohexanone. AdvanSix Inc. is based in Morris Plains, United States. “

ASIX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of AdvanSix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Shares of ASIX opened at $18.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.18. AdvanSix has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $34.92. The stock has a market cap of $516.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.82.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.23). AdvanSix had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $310.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AdvanSix will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel F. Sansone bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.28 per share, for a total transaction of $101,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,116 shares in the company, valued at $590,472.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sharon Spurlin bought 2,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.74 per share, for a total transaction of $53,179.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,347.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 11,270 shares of company stock worth $225,170. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 373,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,446,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 163,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 20,874 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 217.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 111,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 108,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

