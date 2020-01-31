AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration (OTCMKTS:ASNB) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.32

AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration (OTCMKTS:ASNB) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.32 and traded as low as $0.13. AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 244,765 shares trading hands.

About AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration (OTCMKTS:ASNB)

AdvanSource Biomaterials Corp. engages in the development of polymer materials which provide critical characteristics in the design and development of medical devices. Its biomaterials are used in devices that are designed for treating a range of anatomical sites and disease states. Its products include ChronoFlex, ChronoSil, HydroMed, HydroThane, and PolyBlend.

