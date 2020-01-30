Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Shares Gap Down to $0.82

Shares of Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.86, but opened at $0.82. Advaxis shares last traded at $0.78, with a volume of 78,334 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Advaxis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.58.

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Advaxis had a negative return on equity of 40.98% and a negative net margin of 79.31%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sabby Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advaxis by 3,547.9% during the third quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 1,521,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,480,260 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advaxis by 71.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 230,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 95,607 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Advaxis by 143.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 295,444 shares during the period. 30.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS)

Advaxis, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology based antigen delivery product in the United States. It is developing therapies for HPV-related cancers using axalimogene filolisbac (AXAL) for the treatment of head and neck cancer.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)