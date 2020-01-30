Advisor Partners LLC Buys New Position in Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in REI. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 106.4% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 124.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 25,495 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the second quarter valued at about $224,000.

REI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities set a $2.80 price objective on Ring Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.08.

Ring Energy stock opened at $2.36 on Thursday. Ring Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $6.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.65.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $50.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.63 million.

About Ring Energy

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI).