AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0885 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 27th.

MINC stock opened at $48.69 on Wednesday. AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 12 month low of $47.46 and a 12 month high of $48.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.55 and a 200-day moving average of $48.53.

