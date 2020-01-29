Adyen NV (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Adyen NV (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

ADYYF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Adyen to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Adyen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADYYF traded up $38.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $919.96. 355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,905. The company’s 50-day moving average is $829.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $749.00. Adyen has a 1 year low of $620.00 and a 1 year high of $930.00.

About Adyen

Adyen N.V. operates as technology company in the Netherlands, Brazil, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, South Korea, Hong Kong, Mexico, China, New Zealand, Malaysia, India, Japan, and the United States. The company offers Adyen platform that integrates gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement of payments for directly connecting merchants to Visa, Mastercard, and other payment methods, as well as sales channels, including its merchants' online, mobile, and point-of-sale channels.

See Also: How to interpret the current ratio