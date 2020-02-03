Aecom (NYSE:ACM) Receives $46.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Aecom (NYSE:ACM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.60.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ACM shares. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Aecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aecom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Aecom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Argus set a $45.00 target price on shares of Aecom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Aecom from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

In other Aecom news, insider John C. Vollmer sold 30,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total value of $1,308,787.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steve Morriss sold 28,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $1,214,259.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Aecom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Aecom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Aecom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Aecom by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aecom by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ACM traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,527,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,479. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.21. Aecom has a one year low of $28.11 and a one year high of $50.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.75.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $32.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Aecom had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The business’s revenue was up 869.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aecom will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aecom

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

