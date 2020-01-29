Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) Receives $24.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.67.

AEGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Aegion in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of Aegion stock opened at $21.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $689.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.82 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Aegion has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.82.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Aegion had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $308.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aegion will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEGN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Aegion by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,598,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,616,000 after buying an additional 688,340 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Aegion by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,902,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,739,000 after buying an additional 471,672 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Aegion by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 649,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,944,000 after buying an additional 79,157 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Aegion by 225.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 83,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 58,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aegion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $782,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Aegion Company Profile

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

Read More: Which market index is the best?