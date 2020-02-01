AEGON (NYSE:AEG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

AEGON (NYSE:AEG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aegon N.V. is an international insurance group which writes life and health insurance and offers related pension, savings and investment products in Europe, North America and the Caribbean. The Company’s other lines of business include property and casualty insurance and financial services. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AEG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of AEGON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of AEGON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. AEGON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

NYSE AEG opened at $4.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.32. AEGON has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $5.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AEGON during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AEGON by 226.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,758 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in AEGON by 170.3% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 49,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in AEGON by 54.6% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 23,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 8,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AEGON by 66.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,257,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,575 shares in the last quarter. 6.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AEGON

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.

