Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) Short Interest Down 9.6% in January

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,290,000 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the December 31st total of 14,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.7 days. Currently, 35.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

AERI stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.82. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $17.15 and a 1 year high of $50.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $981.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.53.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.02). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 77.63% and a negative net margin of 328.34%. The business had revenue of $18.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.59 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,112,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,895,000 after purchasing an additional 389,102 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 212.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 272,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,586,000 after purchasing an additional 185,242 shares during the period.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

