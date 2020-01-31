Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aerie Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.07.

Shares of AERI opened at $21.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $976.91 million, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $17.15 and a 52-week high of $50.10.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $18.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.59 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 328.34% and a negative return on equity of 77.63%. On average, equities analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AERI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $27,153,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,112,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,895,000 after buying an additional 389,102 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,358,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,255,000 after buying an additional 331,884 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 57.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 726,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,967,000 after buying an additional 266,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,919,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

