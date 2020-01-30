Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NYSE:AIH) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NYSE:AIH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group stock opened at $7.55 on Tuesday. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group has a one year low of $6.03 and a one year high of $12.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.88.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NYSE:AIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.28 million during the quarter.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Company Profile

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye and nose surgery, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments comprising minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, including laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.

