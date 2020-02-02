Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Shares Gap Up to $3.70

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.68, but opened at $3.70. Aethlon Medical shares last traded at $4.09, with a volume of 4,308,582 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Aethlon Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.51.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.19). Research analysts predict that Aethlon Medical, Inc. will post -4.71 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aethlon Medical stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) by 259.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 83,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,317 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.44% of Aethlon Medical worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.97% of the company’s stock.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:AEMD)

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on creating devices that address unmet medical needs in health and biodefense worldwide. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage therapeutic device that eliminates life-threatening viruses from the circulatory system of infected individuals.

