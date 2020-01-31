Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:GNMX) Short Interest Down 14.4% in January

Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:GNMX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 263,200 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the December 31st total of 307,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, Director Sol J. Barer sold 4,098,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.13, for a total transaction of $532,837.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Cola acquired 2,049,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.13 per share, with a total value of $266,418.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,267,859 shares in the company, valued at $294,821.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 43.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aevi Genomic Medicine stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:GNMX) by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,252,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566,497 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.93% of Aevi Genomic Medicine worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNMX traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 763,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,280,080. Aevi Genomic Medicine has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.16.

Aevi Genomic Medicine (NASDAQ:GNMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Aevi Genomic Medicine Company Profile

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which has completed Phase II/III SAGA trial for the treatment of a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients who have genetic mutations that disrupt the mGluR network resulting in glutamate imbalance; and AEVI-002, an anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset Crohn's disease.

