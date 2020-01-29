Af Legal Group Limited (ASX:AFL) Insider Acquires A$15,000.00 in Stock

Af Legal Group Limited (ASX:AFL) insider Kevin Lynch bought 93,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.16 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$15,000.00 ($10,638.30).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Af Legal Group Company Profile

AF Legal Group Limited operates as a family and relationship law company in Australia. It provides law services in various areas, including divorce and separation, property settlement, children's matters, spousal maintenance, same-sex and de facto couples, intervention orders, child support, and mediation together with related and ancillary services.

