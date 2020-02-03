Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.20.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMG. Barrington Research set a $100.00 target price on Affiliated Managers Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Patrick T. Ryan sold 3,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $287,820.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,458.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jide James Zeitlin sold 2,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $223,700.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,439.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 47.3% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $673,000. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 127,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,647,000 after purchasing an additional 11,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,685,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $640,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,217 shares during the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AMG traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $80.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,461,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,734. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1 year low of $71.08 and a 1 year high of $115.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.66.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.49. Affiliated Managers Group had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

