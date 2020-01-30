January 30, 2020
Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF (BATS:WLDR) Trading 1% Higher

Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF (BATS:WLDR)’s share price traded up 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.70 and last traded at $23.70, 500 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at $23.46.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.74.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF (BATS:WLDR) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

