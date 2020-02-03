AFLAC (AFL) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) is scheduled to issue its Q4 2019 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $51.57 on Monday. AFLAC has a 12-month low of $47.00 and a 12-month high of $57.18. The company has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

In other news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $1,243,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,394,079.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.08 per share, with a total value of $54,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,028.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on AFLAC from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of AFLAC in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AFLAC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.95.

About AFLAC

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

