AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Short Interest Update

AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,040,000 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the December 31st total of 10,850,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

In other AFLAC news, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.08 per share, with a total value of $54,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,028.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,000 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $1,243,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,394,079.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of AFLAC by 139.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 11,291 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of AFLAC by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 97,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of AFLAC by 186.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 37,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 24,262 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AFLAC by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 115,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of AFLAC by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. 69.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AFL opened at $52.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. AFLAC has a 1 year low of $46.96 and a 1 year high of $57.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.76. The company has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.70.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AFL shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of AFLAC in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on AFLAC from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.95.

About AFLAC

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

