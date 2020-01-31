Afterpay Touch Group (ASX:APT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $38.06

Afterpay Touch Group Ltd (ASX:APT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as A$38.06 ($26.99) and last traded at A$37.99 ($26.94), with a volume of 1894902 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at A$36.70 ($26.03).

The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -208.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of A$31.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$29.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.69.

About Afterpay Touch Group (ASX:APT)

Afterpay Touch Group Limited operates as a payments company in Australia. The company offers a customer centric, omni channel retail service that facilitates commerce between retail merchants and their end-customers through a platform, which allows retail merchants to offer customers the ability to buy products on a ‘buy now, receive now, pay later' basis.

