Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on AGEN. BidaskClub lowered shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Agenus in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of AGEN traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.79. 53,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089,454. Agenus has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $4.57. The stock has a market cap of $531.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.20.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Agenus will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGEN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agenus in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Agenus by 443.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agenus in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agenus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agenus by 37.9% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares during the period. 35.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.

