Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,183,148 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,146,829 shares.The stock last traded at $3.87 and had previously closed at $3.71.

AGEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Agenus in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $531.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.21.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Agenus Inc will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGEN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Agenus by 443.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agenus by 37.9% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.68% of the company’s stock.

About Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.

