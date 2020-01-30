AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) Stock Price Down 0.6%

AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE)’s share price traded down 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.69 and last traded at $1.70, 3,299 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 73,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

The firm has a market capitalization of $64.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.02.

AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter. AgeX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 165.04% and a negative net margin of 846.45%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in AgeX Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AgeX Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in AgeX Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in AgeX Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AgeX Therapeutics by 82.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 24,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

AgeX Therapeutics Company Profile (NYSE:AGE)

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for age-related degenerative diseases in the United Stated. The company is developing AGEX-BAT1 and AGEX-VASC1, which are cell-based approaches in the preclinical stage of development to correct metabolic imbalances in aging; and to restore vascular support in ischemic tissues.

