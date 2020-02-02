Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.67.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AGRX shares. ValuEngine raised Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Agile Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. William Blair raised Agile Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Agile Therapeutics to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 435,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $735,175.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $175,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 169,226 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 36,212 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 129.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,732,648 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 978,672 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,254,180 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 120,403 shares during the period. 43.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AGRX traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.70. 2,222,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,044,417. Agile Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $219.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.73.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection